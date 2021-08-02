Bose Frames Rondo Audio Sunglasses for $99
eBay · 58 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Frames Rondo Audio Sunglasses
$99 $199
free shipping

That's $73 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay
  • They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
  • built-in miniaturized Bose speakers
  • integrated microphone
  • up to 3.5 hours streaming
  • UVA/UVB protection
  • Model: 833417-0100
  • Published 58 min ago
Bose Frames Rondo Audio Sunglasses for $159
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Bose Frames Rondo Audio Sunglasses
$159 $199
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • built-in miniaturized Bose speakers
  • integrated microphone
  • up to 3.5 hours streaming
  • UVA/UVB protection
  • Model: 833417-0100
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $99 Buy Now
Amazon 20% $172 (exp 3 mos ago) $159 Check Price