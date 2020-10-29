Apply code "PICKCR15" to get $46 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- cuts background noise up to 40dB
- Bluetooth 5.0
- QCC3020 chipset
- 34 hours talk time
- Model: TT-BH041
- UPC: 757817183982
That's $40 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay, who provide a 180-day warranty.
- 2-microphone noise cancellation technology
- up to 6 hours of battery per charge
- Model: 100-95500900-02
Save $6 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping fees.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 2 pairs of ear gels
- retractable earbuds
- dual microphones
- Meridian audio
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C
- Model: HBS-SL5
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
That's $51 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- A 3-year Rockwell warranty applies.
- tool-free blade change
- portable
- includes 5 blades, miter guage, and rip fence
- Model: RK7323
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Use code "PICKCR15" to drop the price to $37 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $188 less than buying it new directly from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- compatible with Bose Soundbar 500, Bose Soundbar 700, and SoundTouch 300 soundbar
- Model: 7961451100
That's $109 less than buying a brand new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30 feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
Use coupon code "PICKCR15" to drop it to $169.96. That's $30 under our previous mention, $180 under list, and the best price we could find. It's a great deal on this robust brand name smart speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-Year Bose warranty applies
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
