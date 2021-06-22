Bosch Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser for $56

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $93 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser
- 3 Positioning Device
- Laser Target
- Belt Pouch
- Three AA Batteries required (included)
- Model: GLL 50
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
Save on over 3,460 Bosch hand and power tools, with prices starting from just a buck. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Bosch 2.25" Impact Tough Quick Change Bit Holder for $5.99 (low by $3).
Lowe's charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 TPI tooth design
- taper backs and plunge tip
- bi-metal construction and reinforced pair-setting teeth
- Model: RAP7PK
You can choose from
14 11 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69 $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
With Prime exclusive prices, save on screwdriver bit sets, mechanics tool sets, impact drivers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 100-Piece Master Set for $52 ($18 off).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on trimmers, washers, lawn mowers, blowers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It may be Prime Day, but plenty of other stores web-wide have sales and savings worth your time and money. Below, we've rounded up the best deals to shop today that aren't at Amazon. Shop Now
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- for general purpose woodworking and thick or thin metals
- includes 2 each of T101B, T119BO, T144D, T118A, and T118B jig saw blades
- Model: T5002
