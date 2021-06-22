Bosch Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser for $56
New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser
$56 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $93 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser
  • 3 Positioning Device
  • Laser Target
  • Belt Pouch
  • Three AA Batteries required (included)
  • Model: GLL 50
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Bosch
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 71% -- $56 Buy Now