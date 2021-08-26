Bora Portamate Adjustable Conveyor Roller for $212
VMInnovations · 59 mins ago
Bora Portamate Adjustable Conveyor Roller
$212 $299
free shipping

With code "VMSAVE6", that's the best price we could find by $16.

Features
  • extends from 14.75" to 50"
  • 14" rollers
  • 23" to 36" adjustable height
  • locking casters
  • Model: PM-2700
