It's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- compatible with Bora Centipede work stands
- Adds 6" to working height (making the stand 36" in height)
- Model: CA0506
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Orange.
- each level has 110-lb. weight capacity
- includes 2 vertical rails, 12 horizontal rails, and hardware
- Model: PBR-006B
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to
35% 50% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on impact drivers, saws, lights, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 Fuel CP Li-Ion Hex 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $99 ($109 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
Apply coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" to get the best price we could find for a refurbished unit by $372 and the best price we've seen without a trade in. Buy Now at eBay
- In Cloud Blue or Cosmic Black.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
That's $3 under our last mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.6 second set-up
- pre-drilled metal top for 2x4s
- single stand can support up to 1,500-lbs.
- Winner of the 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award in the Sawhorses & Tables category
- Model: PM-4500
More Offers
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Bora Centipede work stands
- Adds 6" to working height (making the stand 36" in height)
- Model: CA0506
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|41%
|--
|$17
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|37%
|$22 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$18
|Check Price
Sign In or Register