Best Choice Products Mobile Wood Chicken Coop for $220
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice Products Mobile Wood Chicken Coop
$220 $240
Use oupon code "CHICKENCOOP" for a total savings of 50% off list and a low by $20. Buy Now at Best Choice Products

  • weather-resistant fir wood and steel wire
  • overhead hatch with removable divider
  • 70.87" L x 25.98" W x 39.37" H
  • built-in wheels and handle
  • houses 3 to 5 chickens
  • predator-safe latches
  • plastic diffuser panel
  • slide-out tray
  • Model: SKY5800
  • Code "CHICKENCOOP"
  • Expires 7/5/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
