Adorama · 1 hr ago
BenQ 1080p Home Theater DLP Projector
$719 $799
free shipping

Apply code "BENQ0719" to get the best price we could find by $69. This projector was designed to take video games to the big screen. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 2,200-lumens
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 60" to 120" clear image size
  • game mode and low input lag for smoother gaming
  • short throw distance from 1.5 meters
  • Model: HT2150ST
  • Code "BENQ0719"
  • Published 1 hr ago
