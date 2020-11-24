New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bella Nonstick Electric Panini Press Sandwich Maker
$8 after rebate $20
free shipping w/ $25

After rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $29 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
  • Shipping is free on orders $25 or more or you can opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • 1,400W heating system
  • 8" x 9" nonstick cooking surface
  • drip tray
  • storage latch
  • Model: 14629
