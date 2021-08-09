Aukey Power Strip Tower for $30
Aukey · 1 hr ago
Aukey Power Strip Tower
$30 $60
free shipping

Use code "50DEAL" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • includes 12 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports
  • surge protection
  • Model: PA-S24
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "50DEAL"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Extension Cords & Power Strips Aukey Aukey
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Aukey 49% -- $30 Buy Now