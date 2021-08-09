Aukey Portable Touch Control Table Lamp for $15
Aukey · 25 mins ago
Aukey Portable Touch Control Table Lamp
$15 $27
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "45DEAL" to get the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Aukey

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5, but orders over $25 get free shipping.
Features
  • timer
  • adjustable brightness
  • 3 color temperature modes
  • Model: LT-T8
Details
Comments
  • Code "45DEAL"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
