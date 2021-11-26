Aukey · 17 mins ago
$33 $55
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40DN" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- The USB ports all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: CB-C75
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Black Friday Docks & Adapters Deals
Up to 40% off
free shipping
Shop a selection of discounted adapters from $4.99. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice USB Type-C to 4K DisplayPort, HDMI, and Single-Link DVI-D Passive Adapter for $19.99 (low by $7).
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Giissmo 13-in-1 USB C Docking Station
$32 w/ Prime $40
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "FWQVMJF8" to save $8. It's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Giissmo via Amazon.
- This price is for Prime members only.
- 3.5mm audio jack
- plug & play (no drivers required)
- see product description for list of compatible devices
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub
$73 $100
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Fulminare Store · 2 mos ago
Hoyoki C71 8-in-1 USB-C HUB
$35 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS10C71" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Fulminare Store
- Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports and SD & micros card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps.
- One USB 2.0 port is compatible with 2.4 GHz wireless devices (such as wireless keyboards and mice).
- Gigabit Ethernet port
Aukey · 2 days ago
Aukey 1080p Dash Cam
$42 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40DN" for a low by $28. Buy Now at Aukey
- 2MP CMOS sensor
- wide-angle lens
- G-sensor
- motion detection
- loop recording
- Model: DRA1
Aukey · 1 day ago
Aukey Bedside Lamp
$36 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40DN" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Aukey
- dimmable
- 6 lighting modes
- 4 lighting speeds
- lighting memory function
- Model: LT-ST37
