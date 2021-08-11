Aukey Aircore 15W Magnetic Qi Wireless Charger for $16
Aukey · 1 hr ago
Aukey Aircore 15W Magnetic Qi Wireless Charger
$16 $25
free shipping

Apply coupon code "36DEAL" to save $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • works with iPhone 8 and later, along with AirPods
  • includes 3.93-foot integrated USB Type-C cable
  • requires 18W / 20W adapter to achieve 15W fast charging speed
  • Model: LC-A1
  • Code "36DEAL"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
