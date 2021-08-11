Aukey Aircore 15W Magnetic Qi Wireless Charger for $16

Apply coupon code "36DEAL" to save $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Aukey
- works with iPhone 8 and later, along with AirPods
- includes 3.93-foot integrated USB Type-C cable
- requires 18W / 20W adapter to achieve 15W fast charging speed
- Model: LC-A1
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Apply coupon code "50DEAL" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Apply coupon code "50V5B79A" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sky Intelligent via Amazon.
- 3 ports
- 54 watts
- Smart charging technology prevents overloads
Save $12 by applying coupon code "BEBTVAJS". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lovis-us via Amazon.
- compatible with iPhone, Air Pods, and Apple Watch (see product page for full combability)
- Qi-Certified
- over-current, over-voltage, and over-charging protection
To save 50%, apply coupon code "6NU5FBNP". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Sold by Tollefe via Amazon.
- 45W max
- zinc alloy material
- pull ring design
- over load protection
- quick charge
- wide compatibility
- Model: C-A35
Use code "50DEAL" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey
- includes 12 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports
- surge protection
- Model: PA-S24
Apply coupon code "45DEAL" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Aukey
- 170° wide-angle lens
- G-sensor-activated emergency recording
- loop recording
- heat & cold endurance
- dual-port car charger
- Model: DR02 P
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $25. Buy Now at Aukey
- wireless charging stand
- PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging
- LED indicators
Coupon code "50DEAL" takes half off for the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- 14 different LED backlight effects
- blue switches
- Model: KM-G16
Apply coupon code "50DEAL" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2MP CMOS sensor
- wide-angle lens
- G-sensor
- motion detection
- loop recording
- Model: DRA1
Apply coupon code "DPLML02" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL02
Apply coupon code "50DEAL" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Aukey
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EP-N12
Apply code "50DEAL" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- 10mm drivers
- MEMS microphone technology
- Model: EP-T21S
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Aukey
|35%
|--
|$16
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register