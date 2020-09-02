New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 25 mins ago
Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i3 15.6" Laptop
$350 $500
pickup

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Available for in-store pickup only.
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: F512JA-OH36
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Laptops Office Depot and OfficeMax Asus
Core i3 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
turtle
topic reads i7, but it's an i3.
1 hr ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 30% -- $350 Buy Now