New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 25 mins ago
$350 $500
pickup
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Available for in-store pickup only.
Features
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Asus ZenBook 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 16" Laptop
$1,132
free shipping
That's a low by $268. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Silver at this price.
Features
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX534FTC-AS77
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Asus VivoBook Flip Kaby Lake R i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ 2GB GPU
$650 for members $749
free shipping
It's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a $64.97 handling fee, so you may want to get a $45 membership instead.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8250 1.60GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 15.6" touch display
- 8GB Memory, 2TB HDD + 8GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA MX130 2GB graphics
- Model: TP510UF-SB51T
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Asus TUF 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 A15 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop
$750 $849
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- MIL-STD-810H military standard construction
- Model: FA506IH-AS53
New
Dell Home · 38 mins ago
Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 13.3" Touch Laptop
$686 $850
free shipping
Save $164 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
Features
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 64-bit
HP · 2 days ago
HP Labor Day Sale
up to 60% off
free shipping
Save on monitors (from $109.99), printers (from $149.99), laptops (from $509.99), desktops (from $648.09), and more. Shop Now at HP
Newegg · 5 days ago
Newegg Intel Gamer Days Event
Deals from $3
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Refurb Microsoft Laptops at Woot
Save on 13 options
free shipping w/ Prime
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 2 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop
$430 $520
free shipping
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
1 comment
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|30%
|--
|$350
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register