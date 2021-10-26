That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: TP412FA-WS31T
Published 56 min ago
You'd pay $200 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay.
- 4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10
Save $170 off list price.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6” 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) NanoEdge UHD touch display
- ScreenPad 2.0 interactive secondary LCD touchscreen
- 16GB RAM; 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- includes detachable palm rest and ASUS active stylus pen
- Model: UX581LV-XS74T
You'd pay around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endeardistributors via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC Storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- ultra thin design
- Model: 90NB0Q65-M06560
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256GB Intel SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for just $10.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
That's $21 under the best price we could find for a similar set. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes a 52" buck, 44" doe, and 28" fawn
- 210 clear incandescent lights
- collapsible for storage
- Model: 67-839
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
It's $8 under our mention from last week, $61 off list, and the best price we've seen. (Plus, major retailers charge at least $6 more for the 64GB version; this is the 128GB version.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Includes 1-Year Office 365
- Model: L510MA-DS04
- UPC: 195553077323
It's $52 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD Wideview touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: TP470EA-AS34T
- UPC: 195553135771
