- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (w/ free Windows 11 upgrade)
- Model: K712EA-SB35
- 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: K712EA-SB55
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: L510MA-WB04
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 (2K) VertiView touch display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F513EA-OS56
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: TP412FA-WS31T
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
