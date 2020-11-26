Best Buy · 34 mins ago
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-Pack
$500 $550
free shipping

That's a savings of $50.

  • In White or Black.
  • motion and sound sensors, integrated spotlight, 2-way audio, and Smart siren
  • 2K HDR 2560 x 1440 resolution, 160° wide angle view, and color night vision
  • indoor or outdoor with magnetic mount and wired or wireless power
  • Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
  • WiFi connectivity with Cloud storage
  • Model: VMC4350P-100NAS
  • Expires 12/1/2020
