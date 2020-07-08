New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$699 $799
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Published 1 hr ago
Rakuten · 11 mos ago
Refurbished iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$540 w/ $108 in Rakuten Points $600
free shipping

BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now at Rakuten

