That's $370 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- 256GB storage
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- face ID
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHX2LL/A
That's the lowest we could find by $100, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" multi-touch Liquid Retina display
- 64GB storage
- face ID
- front and rear cameras
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTEL2LL/A
Most stores charge at least $30 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Space Gray will be back in stock on July 8, but can be ordered now at this price.
- It's also available in Gold for $469.99, available July 18.
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Space Gray.
- A10 Fusion CPU
- 10.2" Retina display
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MW772LL/A
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Save on a variety of items including PCs, cameras, tvs, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $30 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $69. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
It's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
For major carriers, this is the best current deal for iPhone 11 if you need two and don't want to trade in. (AT&T has a slightly better monthly payment price for one phone.) Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Choose "Buy one, get another" under "Promotion" to get this deal.
- Device payment plan, new line, and qualifying Unlimited plan required for both phones.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
- The BOGO offer can also take up to $700 off other iPhone 11 models, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs, or Xs Max instead.
That's $50 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also at least $100 less than most stores charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- in Silver
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
