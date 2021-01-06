New
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 128GB 4G LTE Smartphone
$400 $800
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from February, and $149 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Yellow.
  • It's not in original packaging, but includes an MFI certified lightning cable and UL approved power adapter.
  • It comes with a 90-day warranty, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
