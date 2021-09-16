Announced just yesterday, this preorder is $30 less than what you'd pay anywhere else (including Amazon). Buy Now at Walmart
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
That's $40 under our July mention, the best deal we could find today by $20, and the best price we've seen for a new one. (Not to mention, most retailers charge $799 or more). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray.
- 11" Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide back cameras
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Model: MY232LL/A
That's $100 below what Apple charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- M1 8-core chip with 8-core GPU and neural engine
- 12.9" liquid Retina XDR display
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MHNF3LL/A
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
That's the best deal we could for a refurb by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
While new iPads have been announced today, you can save on previous models now. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 128GB Tablet (2020) for $849 ($150 off).
You'll pay a cool $599 at Apple for this new iPad Air. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFR2LL/A
That's $50 less than our previous mention and a $50 low today. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
Most sellers charge $699. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors for this price (Space Gray pictured).
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFT2LL/A
Save on headphones, bedding, home and office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- For items that are fulfilled by Walmart, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Shipping rates for third-partry sellers vary.
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on patio chairs, fire pits, BBQs, Sun Joe tools, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Coral Coast Senola Beach Wicker Rocker for $139.99 ($55 off).
It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit. It's also $71 under our March mention of a refurbished unit. (This one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
Save $599.99 and get this item free with a new line of service and eligible unlimited plan. Shop Now at Verizon
- This item is currently not in stock, but you can order now to get this price. It is scheduled to ship on September 24, 2021.
- 6.1" LCD display
- 12MP camera
- iOS 13
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
It's a buck under our mention from two days ago, the lowest price we've seen, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6. (For further comparison, the Apple store charges $29 for this.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- compatible with PC or Mac
- supports standard photo formats (JPEG and RAW), along with SD and HD video formats (H.264 and MPEG-4)
- Model: MD821AM/A
The price drops at checkout to $100 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
