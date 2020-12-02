That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Rose Gold.
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFP2LL/A
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on the new 8th generation Apple iPad. Trade in your eligible phone to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. And, you'll enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24 months.
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured).
Apple charges $29 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 20th but can be ordered now.
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFM2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $64.
Update: It's in stock on December 17, but can still be ordered at this price now. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured)
- 7.9" Retina display with True Tone A12 Bionic chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime
- HD front camera
- Model: MUQW2LL/A
Save 50% on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, and Mini 2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flying Sale via eBay.
- A 1-year Flying Sale warranty is provided.
It's $459 less than buying it new directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gold or Space Gray.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-dsy return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12.9" IPS LCD touchscreen Retina display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4K video recording
That's a savings of $521 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or White.
- Note that this item no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay, and backed by a 30-day Bidallies satisfaction guarantee.
That's an all-time low for this tablet in any condition and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay in excellent condition.
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale is live, with discounts on cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- For order less than $35 opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $200 under a previous best-ever price (from April) and $400 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 min run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for pickup only
- for phones between 4" and 8"
- pivot and 360° swivel
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
That's $100 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Adorama
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's $30 under last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
