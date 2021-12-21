That's a $131 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00M3LL/A
That's $11 less than Target's price and $40 less than our June mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in White.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
Save on a variety of electronics, monitors, small appliances, toys, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $95.96. That's the best price we've seen and a $24 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- rechargeable
- 6+ days usage on a single charge
- tracks steps, distance, calories, heart rate
- built-in Alexa
- water resistant to 50 meters
- sleep score and smart wake
- 20 exercise modes
- Model: FB507
That is $30 less than you'd pay direct from Amazfit. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Android and iOS
- up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours
- 10 sport tracking modes
- built-in GPS and heart rate monitor
- IP68 dust and water resistant
- Model: W1821US1N
- UPC: 851572007702
Save as much as $100 on activity trackers and smartwatches. Plus, get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Fitbit Inspire 2 Activity Tracker for $69.99 including Kohl's Cash ($30 off).
- Redeem Kohl's Cash in store or online from December 9 through 19.
- Opt for pickup to save $8.95 on shipping; orders over $75 ship free.
It's $97 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 14- x 12-Foot Footprint
- 113" center height
- fits 2 queen mattresses
- built-in awning and mud mat
- mesh roof
- e-Port, media sleeve, and additional storage pockets
- Model: WT191412AF
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- two other colors available for slightly more.
- internal storage bag
- waterproof
- 4 ground stakes, 4 cord loops
- measures 44.8" x 7" x 7"
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes Duel on Mustafar, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, and Obi-Wan's Hut
- for ages 7+
- Model: 66674
That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed-in-box new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by celfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
That's $10 under last week's mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
Most of the major retailers charge at least $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- no charging or pairing required
- protects the front and back
- full-size keyboard
- created/compatible for 3rd-Generation 11" iPad Pro
- Model: MXNK2LL/A
