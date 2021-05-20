Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $240 for members

That's the best price we've seen since Black Friday season at $14 under our March mention, and a current low by $24. Buy Now at Costco
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDM2LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
It's a great price considering you'll pay $199 direct from Apple. Buy Now at Walmart
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
Apply coupon code "SXCMN4CZ" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- The Silver drops to $8.99 after coupon.
- Sold by Yuyunus via Amazon.
- ultra-thin stainless steel
- adjustable
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "35CSDF5D" to save $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Tinwooelec-US via Amazon.
- pedometer
- sleep monitor
- compatible with Android or iOS
- Model: T21WL
Kids' smart watches start at $13, while adults' start at around $80 and range up to as much as $700 for a Garmin with all the bells and whistles. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (it's redeemable May 24 to 31).
- Shipping is free for orders over $75, otherwise it adds $8.95 (in-store pickup may also be available).
- Pictured is the Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch for $149.99 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $20, thanks to the Kohl's Cash).
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $4 less than most retailers charge for the drone alone. Buy Now at Costco
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- 31-minute flight time and 10km video transmission
- 4x digital zoom and more quick shots
- extra battery, mini bag and 32GB microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000367.01
This new release is still list price of $800 at most stores, the only other lower price we could find was only a buck under list at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- Liquid Retina display
- Rear 12MP & 10MP cameras
- 2388 x 1668 screen resolution
- Face ID
- 8GB RAM & 128 SSD
- Front 12MP ultra-wide camera
- Supports 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil
- Model: MHQT3LL/A
You'd pay $17 more if purchased separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price and it will ship when it becomes available.
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDM2LL/A
