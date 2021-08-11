Apple 11" iPad Pro 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021) for $680
Micro Center · 47 mins ago
Apple 11" iPad Pro 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021)
$680 $799
limited pickup only

That's $20 under Amazon's deal from yesterday and the best price we've seen for this current-gen iPad, although it's only available for in-store pickup at select Micro Center locations. Buy Now at Micro Center

Features
  • 11" 2388x1668 Liquid Retina LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
  • Apple M1 3.2 GHz 8-core CPU
  • 8-core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine
  • Thunderbolt/ USB 4
  • 12-megapixel wide front camera; 10-megapixel ultra wide rear camera
  • 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
  • support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
  • iPadOS 14.5.1
  • Model: MHQR3LL/A
Related Offers
Apple 11" iPad Pro 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021) for $700
Amazon · 1 day ago
Apple 11" iPad Pro 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021)
$700 $799
free shipping

That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon

Apple 11" iPad Pro 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021) for $749
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Apple 11" iPad Pro 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021)
$749 $799
free shipping w/ $35

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Micro Center 14% -- $680 Buy Now
Amazon 12% $700 (exp 5 hrs ago) $700 Check Price
Walmart 6% $749 (exp 2 mos ago) $749 Check Price