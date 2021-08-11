Apple 11" iPad Pro 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021) for $680

That's $20 under Amazon's deal from yesterday and the best price we've seen for this current-gen iPad, although it's only available for in-store pickup at select Micro Center locations. Buy Now at Micro Center
- 11" 2388x1668 Liquid Retina LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Apple M1 3.2 GHz 8-core CPU
- 8-core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine
- Thunderbolt/ USB 4
- 12-megapixel wide front camera; 10-megapixel ultra wide rear camera
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- iPadOS 14.5.1
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
You'll pay at least $100 more for a new model. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Space Grey.
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFM2LL/A
That's $160 off and a great price for an older iPad. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- It has a 60-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
It's $30 under what you would pay from Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $24. It's an $85 drop from our mention in March and the best we've seen for a new or refurbished unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gizzmoh via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 100% fully functional, but will have moderate wear and tear and scratches on the back from engraving removal. Also, no warranty information is provided, but the seller offers 30-day free returns for a full refund.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 9.7" Retina display
- 8MP camera
- A9 processor chip
- embedded M9 coprocessor
- Model: A1822
Older-gen. iPhones start from $49.99, iPads from $109.97, and MacBooks from $249.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $849.99 ($250 less than factory-sealed).
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple watches, AirPods, mice, keyboards, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" knocks an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon code is limited to a $100 max discount with up to two uses.
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $34 less than you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" cuts the price, making this the second-best price we've ever seen. It's also $72 less than a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $55 under our May mention and $105 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Micro Center
|14%
|--
|$680
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|12%
|$700 (exp 5 hrs ago)
|$700
|Check Price
|Walmart
|6%
|$749 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$749
|Check Price
