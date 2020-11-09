New
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
Apple 13.3" MacBook Air 10th-Gen i5 13.3" Retina Laptop (2020)
$1,229 $1,299
free shipping

That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find for this B&H exclusive build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
  • 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
  • macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
  • Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals MacBook Air B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 5% -- $1229 Buy Now