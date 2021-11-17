Unless you're familiar with the Birkin craze, you might think that spending close to $7,500 on a bag is insane. But, these Hermes statement leather bags have become one of the most coveted designer items of the 21st century. For this particular Vermillion Swish model with gold hardware, you'd pay an extra $3,000 to $4,000 for a pre-owned one elsewhere, while a new bag was recently auctioned off at Sotheby's for $17,000. The resale value on these pieces are generally high and many people purchase them as collectibles. Buy Now at eBay