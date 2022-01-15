That's about $18 under what third-party sellers at eBay charge and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 7 hours on a full charge
- frequency range of 20Hz-20kHz
- Bluetooth
- Model: A3902
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to drop the price to $8 less than our mention from last January of a new model, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also a low for a new model today by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 40mm drivers
- 49ft wireless range
- 16Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 4-microphone hybrid active noise cancellation
- Model: AK-A3025011
- UPC: 848061010022
Choose from 10 options, with prices starting from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured are the Apple AirPods Pro (2021) for $189.99 ($7 low).
Coupon code "IUE7L2WR" takes $10 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green only at this price.
- Sold by Waayu Direct via Amazon.
- touch control
- IPX5 waterproof
- automatic pairing
- includes charging case
- Model: 52161554
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping add $4.84.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Apply code "MKTCAWH04UBB" to save $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Xingyu Safety via Newegg.
- latex-free
- powder-free
That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and Shipped by Lenovo.
- 3840 x 2160 resolution
- tilt stand
- HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio
- Model: L28u-30
By buying a $50 gift card at Newegg today, you'll get a free $15 card with it. Buy Now at Newegg
- delivered via email
Coupon code "93XSF75" takes an extra 5% off for a total savings of $12. Buy Now at Newegg
- email delivery
That's $8 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- 45W USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 port
- 15W USB-A PowerIQ 2.0 port
- Model: A2322
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
This is a $110 low today and $56 less than we saw it in October. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 300-watt AC outlet, car socket, 60-watt USB-C port, 2 DC ports, and 3 USB-A ports
- fully recharges in 4 hours and 20 minutes
- solar compatible (panels not included)
- built-in flashlight and LED light bar
- 20,000mAh capacity
- Model: AK-A1731112
