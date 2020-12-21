That's a low by at least $15 and the best price we've seen. (Most stores charge $150 for it.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 1.65" 442x348 AMOLED display
- GPS & GLONASS
- 14-day battery life
- Model: W1914OV8N
- UPC: 851572007535
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Rock Black.
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
Save at least 25% off, and up to 50% off, a selection of dozens of smart watches and fitness trackers for men, women, and kids'. A very select few are less than 25% off, most are around 40% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch for $129.99 ($120 off)
Apply coupon code "JYRYEJY2" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Duanzhou via Amazon.
- 1.54" LCD touchscreen display
- monitors heart rate and sleep
- tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
- Bluetooth 5.0
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $30. (We saw it for $270 in last week's mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDT2LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's not too late to save on hundreds of items, including iPads, MacBooks, DSLR cameras, headphones and more, all that will ship with free next day delivery. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 10th Gen i3 13.3" Laptop (2020) for $849. ($150 off)
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.65" 442 x 348 AMOLED display
- GPS & GLONASS
- 14-day battery life
- Model: W1914OV8N
- UPC: 851572007535
