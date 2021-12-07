That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Add these to your cart to see this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee.
- Available in White at this price.
- up to 10 hours of playback
- Bluetooth
- inline controls
- Model: MZX857
They're 55% off and $5 less than we saw them in August. A few retailers charge the same, but you'd have to pick them up in store or pay more to get them shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Mint or Icy.
- up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge
- up to 50-ft. wireless range
- IPX5 waterproof
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MZX559
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
To find these deals, choose "Apple" under "Brand" from the filters on the left-hand side of the page. Shop discounts on AirPods, HomePods, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Apple HomePod mini Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (low by $6).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or spend $30 or more to get free shipping. (Some items are only available for pickup.)
That's a savings of $27 off list after applying coupon code "CMP2". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
New office furniture is just what you need before the new year. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Mobile Sit-to-Stand Compact Desk for $129.99 (low by $41).
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop office furniture, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
It's $2 under our July mention and the best price we could find now by $102. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Gray (pictured) or Black.
- adjustable tilt
- waterfall seat cushion
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
- 1-touch height adjustment
- Model: GF-50553M-1
- UPC: 735854841805
