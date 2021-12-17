That's $5 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- shut off valve w/ 3 functions
- stainless steel braided hose
- Model: 90-7774
-
Expires 1/1/2022
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "LXT5GYFQ" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in select colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Three Poodle via Amazon.
- measures 72"L x 55"W
Save on bedding, kitchen items, vacuums, outdoor items, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
You can use it for a gag gift or as a substitute for a snoring bedtime companion. It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available at this price in Blue.
- measures 22" x 12" x 6"
That's at least $7 less than the best we could find for a similar but slightly smaller Eddie Bauer throw. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in several colors (Fair Isle Dark Steel pictured)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
That's $51 under what you would pay at the manufacturer's website. Buy Now at Lowe's
- night light
- slow-close seat and lid
- dual self-cleaning nozzles
- 2 adjustable temperature levels
- Model: 01-2818
