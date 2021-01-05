New
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find for this new model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) Pantone-validated IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Active Stylus
  • Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
  • Model: NX.C5PAA.001
