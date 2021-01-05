That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find for this new model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) Pantone-validated IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Active Stylus
- Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
- Model: NX.C5PAA.001
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15January 14 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's $270 off and at the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: A515-44-R4M5
Save on a range of Acer laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Celeron N4000 15.6" Chromebook Laptop for $199.99 ($20 off).
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies to most products. Information is on the product page.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz, up to 4.5 GHz
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD
- GTX 1650 TI 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN517-52-52T3
- UPC: 193199743732
Save on 50 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKBOXING" ($2,109 off)
Apply coupon code "7510SAVE40" to get this deal and save on a variety of configurations. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
Save on digital cameras, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and camcorders. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-60mm Lens for $697.99 ($300 off).
You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 3840 x 2160 screen resolution
- Model: UM.PB2AA.001
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. It's also a great deal on a monitor with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 250 nits brightness
