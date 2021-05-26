Acer Aspire GX Kaby Lake i5 Gaming Desktop PC for $660 in cart
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Aspire GX Kaby Lake i5 Gaming Desktop PC
$660 in cart $750
free shipping

The price drops in cart to $967 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7400 3GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GX-785-ER13
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops eBay Acer
Refurbished Core i5 Gaming Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 59% -- $660 Buy Now