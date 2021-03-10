That's $30 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: A114-32-C0PM
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $116. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SX012TUS
Save on over 60 configurations of laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake i5 14" Laptop for $499.99.
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- In Core Black/Cloud White
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- The price drops in cart
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: DT.Z17AA.002
Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|--
|$190
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register