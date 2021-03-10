New
Certified Refurb Acer Aspire 1 Gemini Lake 14" Laptop
$190 $260
free shipping

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 display
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: A114-32-C0PM
