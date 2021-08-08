Acer Swift 3 11th-Gen i7 13.5" Laptop for $645

That's the lowest price we could find by $193. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 3:2 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF313-53-78UG
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
It's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 11.6" HD display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKFAA.007
That's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's $22 under our mention from four days ago and $142 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes protective sleeve case
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this deal. That's $61 under our mention from last week, $161 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also tied with our March mention as the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration.) Plus, the free wireless mouse is a $16.95 value. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- Wireless mouse will appear in cart.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes HP Wireless 220 Mouse
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
That's around $4 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellurize via eBay.
- includes filter and USB cable
Save on over 100 styles, with more than 70 of those styles costing less than $50. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Pacer Future S Sneakers for $31.99 (low by $33).
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's $76 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new but may ship in slightly distressed packaging.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 curved display
- 144Hz refresh rate & 165Hz overclock refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: XZ322QU Pbmiiphx
Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR8". That's $68 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by acer via eBay
- MediaTek M9173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64Gb eMMC flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB5-312T-K95W
- UPC: 841631132964
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|19%
|--
|$645
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register