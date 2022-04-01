You'll pay $91 more for a refub elsewhere -- and you probably won't get a 2-year warranty from Allstate with it, either. Buy Now at eBay
- Add the monitor to your cart to see this deal.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) 21:9 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-Sync
- two 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI ports & 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
That's $10 less than our last mention and a $40 low today. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI
- Model: EB321HQ ABI
That's $200 less than you'd pay for a new one, and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution @ 240 Hz
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB 3.0 upstream
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream
- tilt & height adjustment
- Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
After the in-cart discount, this is the best deal we've seen in over a year – and it's $49 less than you'd pay for a new one, to boot. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
Apply coupon code "50FWJFRG" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
Choose from 22 bundles, discounted by as much as $219. For instance, pictured is the HP 24" 1080p Monitor for $289.99 (low by $20). Shop Now at HP
Coupon code "MONITOR20" yields extra savings on a range of monitors, including the pictured open-box Dark Matter by Monoprice 24" 1080p Gaming Monitor for $177.78 after coupon ($44 off). Shop Now at Monoprice
Most retailers charge this price for the 27" version. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- AMD Radeon FreeSync
- 32" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- Model: LC32R502FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276431789
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- PCI-Express 3.0 x4
- Full-capacity sotrage
- Model: BL.9BWWR.101
It's $24 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in either color option. You'd pay $73 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz Jasper Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: A115-32-C44C
