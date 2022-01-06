It's $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Acer
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 11 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Model: NH.QF3AA.001
-
Published 3 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's just over $250 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: AN515-57-700J
After an in-cart drop, it's $67 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A514-54-501Z
It's $82 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
It's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- RJ-45 ethernet adapter
- Model: NP.CAB1A.026
That's the best deal we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: XC-895-UR11
That's a savings of $20 off the list price. Similar adapters go for at least two bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Acer
|14%
|--
|$1150
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register