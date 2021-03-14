New
Certified Refurb Acer KB2 27" 1080p Monitor
$130 $160
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 1ms response time
  • 75Hz refresh rate with FreeSync
  • Model: KB272HL Hbi
  • UPC: 195133012676
Walmart
Acer 27" 1080p HD Monitor
$235

Features
  • "27" full hd (1920 x 1080) widescreen va monitor with amd radeon freesync technology"
  • response time: 1ms vrb
  • zero frame design
  • refresh rate: 75hz
  • ports: 1 x hdmi port & 1 x vga (vga cable included)
  • Display technology: LED
  • Model: KB272HL Hbi
  • UPC: 195133012676
Amazon
Acer 27" 1080p HD Monitor
$160
free shipping

Features
  • "27" full hd (1920 x 1080) widescreen va monitor with amd radeon freesync technology"
  • response time: 1ms vrb
  • zero frame design
  • refresh rate: 75hz
  • ports: 1 x hdmi port & 1 x vga (vga cable included)
  • Display technology: LED
  • Model: KB272HL Hbi
  • UPC: 195133012676
