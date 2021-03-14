That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate with FreeSync
- Model: KB272HL Hbi
- UPC: 195133012676
That's $51 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Save $22 over the next best price we found.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- blue light filter
- 1 HDMI port
- tilt adjustment
- VESA mounting compatible
- Model: UM.QX0AA.004
Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere.
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
Apply coupon code "30SFYYD9" for a savings of $14.
- Sold by Aludest via Amazon.
- adjustable
- compatible for screens 17” to 27”
- 360° rotation
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price.
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "DN32" to get it for $7 less than Amazon's price.
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Silver option is available for a few cents more with the same code.
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
That's the best we've seen, and $3 off list today.
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
It's the best price we could find by $15.
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs.
Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $58.99 (low by $11)
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
It's $49 off and at the best price we've seen.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: DT.Z17AA.002
It's $235 under list price.
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new one.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
Sign In or Register