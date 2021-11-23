That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9H-C4XC
That's $100 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Model: CP713-2W-5874
That's $29 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: CP514-1H-R4HQ
Save a total of $70 off list with coupon code "PICKCR10". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A317-33-C49D
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11375H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: PT314-51s-76QN
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum for $199.99 (low by $89).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $144. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
Clip the on page coupon for an extra $9 savings. That's $23 under our mention from two weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $3, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum resolution @ 240 Hz
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB 3.0 upstream
- 4x USB 3.0 downstream
- tilt & height adjustment
- Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
