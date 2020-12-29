New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer CB282K 28" 4K Monitor
$220 $350
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3840 x 2160 screen resolution
  • Model: UM.PB2AA.001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
Refurbished 28" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% -- $220 Buy Now