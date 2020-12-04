Save $141 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz CPU
- 15.6" 1920X1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A515-43-R070
Published 23 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on a range of Acer laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Chromebook 315 15.6" AMD 1.60GHz Laptop for $189.99 ($110 off).
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies to most products. Information is on the product page.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
That's a savings of $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A two-year Acer warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 12" 1366x912 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: C851-C9CF
That's $270 off and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Staples
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: A515-44-R4M5
The Staples Cyber Monday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen Shop Now at Staples
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $140 under our May mention, $220 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $87 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and $57 less than a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
Save on refurbished computers, monitors, accessories, and more, with prices starting at $11. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro VG0 27" Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $130 ($20 less than buying a new model).
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
That's $80 below our refurb mention from three weeks ago and $149 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-5874
