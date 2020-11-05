Save $3 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- insulated
- elastic wrist strip
- Model: 54566-23
Apply coupon code "OCTSALE" to save on over 200 styles; individual pairs and multipacks. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Trefoil No-Show Socks 6-Pack for $16 after coupon ($4 off)
That's at least $19 off list price and an additional savings of $6 when you apply coupon code "PZYDOORBUSTER3" for free shipping. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several styles (Solid Curved in Navy pictured).
Save 50% by applying coupon code "L5MFY4PN". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Luwatt via Amazon.
- 8-hrs. at 104°F low range, 6hrs. at 113-131°F middle range, and 4-hrs. at 131-140°F high range
- waterproof and windproof surface layer
- heat elements cover fingers back of hand
- velvet inner layer
- adjustable buckle and pull string
- conductive leather on forefinger and thumb for smart devices
- includes charging cable
Shop around 35 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
With prices from under a buck, save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the Gemmy Lightshow LED White Christmas Light Projector for $5.99 ($9 off).
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Pictured is the DeWalt Atomic 20 volt Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool for $99.99 (low by $39). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members get these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
