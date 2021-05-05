APC Back-UPS 450VA 6-Outlet UPS Battery Backup for $40

New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 3 hrs ago
$40 $56
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $5, although most charge around $56 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 6 outlets
- 8-hour charge time
- 5-foot cord
- USB connectivity
- Model: BN450M
Details
Comments
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 17 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$230 $900
free shipping
That's $70 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for it in any condition! Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- In Not Pink
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Submersible water resistance
- Model: GA01304-US
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
Unlocked OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone
$450 $800
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Available in Black or Silver.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Android Smartphone
$400 $500
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
B&H Photo Video Mother's Day Deals
up to 60% off
free shipping
Shop discounted hard drives, laptops, cameras, accessories, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
