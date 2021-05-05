APC Back-UPS 450VA 6-Outlet UPS Battery Backup for $40
B&H Photo Video · 3 hrs ago
APC Back-UPS 450VA 6-Outlet UPS Battery Backup
$40 $56
free shipping

Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $5, although most charge around $56 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 6 outlets
  • 8-hour charge time
  • 5-foot cord
  • USB connectivity
  • Model: BN450M
