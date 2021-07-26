APC 900VA 9-Outlet Battery Backup UPS for $80
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 8 mins ago
APC 900VA 9-Outlet Battery Backup UPS
$80 $100
free shipping

That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now, also by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 6 battery backup outlets
  • 3 surge protection only outlets (All 9 outlets get surge protection, but only 6 get battery backup.)
  • Model: BVN900M1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 8 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Battery Backups/UPSs Office Depot and OfficeMax APC Electronics
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 20% -- $80 Buy Now
Staples   $90 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price