AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 4.7GHz Desktop Processor for $420 in cart

$420

That's an all-time low for this frequently out of stock processor, and the best price we could find now by $9.
Features
- 8 Cores & 16 Threads
- 4.7 GHz Max Boost Clock
- 3.8 GHz Base Clock
- Socket AM4
- Model: 100-100000063WOF

4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-Core 3.7GHz Desktop Processor
$299

That's the best price we found by $91.
It's expected in stock on June 19 but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- 3.7GHz base speed
- 32MB L3 Cache; 3MB L2 Cache
- 6 cores; 12 threads
- Wraith Stealth cooler
- Model: 100-100000065BOX

Unlocked OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone
$450

That's the best price we could find by $50.
Available in Black or Silver.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR

Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$230

That's $70 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for it in any condition!
In Not Pink
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Submersible water resistance
- Model: GA01304-US

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Android Smartphone
$400

That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.)
Features
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK

B&H Photo Video Mother's Day Deals
up to 60% off

Shop discounted hard drives, laptops, cameras, accessories, and more.
Most items qualify for free shipping.
Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
