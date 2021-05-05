AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 4.7GHz Desktop Processor for $420 in cart
4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 4.7GHz Desktop Processor
$420 in cart $448
free shipping

That's an all-time low for this frequently out of stock processor, and the best price we could find now by $9. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8 Cores & 16 Threads
  • 4.7 GHz Max Boost Clock
  • 3.8 GHz Base Clock
  • Socket AM4
  • Model: 100-100000063WOF
