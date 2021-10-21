New
eBay · 57 mins ago
$360 $449
free shipping
That's a $34 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- 8 cores & 16 threads
- 4.7 GHz max boost clock
- 3.8 GHz base clock
- socket AM4
- Model: 100-100000063WOF
