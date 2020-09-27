New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
A20 1080p Webcam
$35 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Full HD 1080p Resolution at 30 fps
  • 2.0MP CMOS Image Sensor (1/2.7")
  • Auto Focus with 65° Field of View
  • Omnidirectional Stereo Microphone
  • Model: a20
