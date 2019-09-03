Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6" Platforma King Bed Frame for $84.13 with free shipping. That's the lwoest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Zinus Alexis 12" Deluxe Wood Queen Platform Bed for $158.77 with free shipping. That's $7 under our mention from three weeks ago, $216 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 3" King Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper for $69.43 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus Moiz 14" Wood Platform Bed in Twin or Queen, with prices starting from $131.56. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of at least $8 off list. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Dreamline Aqua 48x58" Hinged Frameless Tub Door in Brushed Nickel or Chrome for $289.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by at least $4. Buy Now
Home Depot discounts a selection of kitchen and bathroom furniture and accessories. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
QBABY via Amazon offers the QBABY Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner 2-Pack for $13.38 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $3 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.58. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 12" Solid Wood Standard Platform Bed w/ Headboard in Antique Espresso from $142.52 with free shipping. That's at least $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. The sizes:
Amazon discounts the Zinus 1.5" Swirl Gel Memory Foam Air Flow Topper in various sizes, as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, it's as much as $21 under what you'd pay directly from Zinus. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus Eden Twin Daybed and Trundle Set for $169.66. Clip the $5.29 off coupon on the product page to drop it to $164.37. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus Joseph 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame for $90.31 with free shipping. That's $13 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $54.) Buy Now
