Quickkway via eBay offers its Xiaomi Mijia Garment Steamer for $34.79. With free shipping, that's $5 off list price and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon takes an extra 20% off a selection of Tide liquid laundry detergent via an on-page clip coupon. Plus, get an additional 5% off when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now
DYD Direct via Amazon offers the DYD Laundry Basket with Handles for $19.99. Clip the 45% off coupon on the product page to drop that to $10.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Minky 98-Foot Outdoor Retractable Clothesline for $17.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Handheld Portable Garment Steamer for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi 70mai 1S 1080p WiFi DVR Dash Cam for $41.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Much8888 via Ebay offers the Xiaomi Roborock Xiaowa E35 Robot Vacuum for $359.99. Click Make Offer and enter $299.99 to drop the price to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Betteryourlife via Walmart offers the Xiaomi First Generation WiFi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $289.99. With free shipping, that's $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
