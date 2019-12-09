Open Offer in New Tab
Western Digital Store · 46 mins ago
WD Red 6TB NAS Hard Drive
3 for $290 w/ padding
free shipping

Excluding the padding, that's $97 per the best price we could find for this quantity by $100. Buy Now at Western Digital Store

  • Select 3.5" and 256MB cache to view the $129.99 per-unit price.
  • Add three to your cart - the total will drop to $389.97 in-cart - and pad your in-cart total to over $400 to get this price.
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
