Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto E6 16GB Android Smartphone
$100 $150
free shipping

That's $49 under Walmart's price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Need it for Christmas? Shipping times vary depending on your location, so check the expedited shipping options at checkout.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 1.4GHz octa-core processor
  • 5.5" 1440x720 IPS LCD
  • 13MP and 5MP cameras
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE compatible
  • Model: PAFG0014US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Android Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register