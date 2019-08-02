New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB Smartphone
$200 $270
free shipping

Bidallies via eBay offers the Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $199.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $70. Buy Now

Tips
  • This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
  • No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day return policy applies.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register